Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS):

4/18/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $393.00.

4/8/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

3/1/2022 – Virtus Investment Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.50. 26,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.24 and a 12-month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

