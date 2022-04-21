Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

NASDAQ VC opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 134.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $24,012,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

