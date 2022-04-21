Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.31.

NASDAQ VC opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

