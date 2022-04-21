Visteon (VC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Visteon has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Visteon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VC opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visteon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.69.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

