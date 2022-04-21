Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €13.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) received a €13.30 ($14.30) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($14.09) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($16.24) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

EPA VIV traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €11.89 ($12.78). 2,329,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($18.12) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($26.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.58 and a 200-day moving average of €11.46.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

