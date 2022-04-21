VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. VIZIO has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

