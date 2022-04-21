Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 440 ($5.72) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

Volex stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. Volex has a 12 month low of GBX 222.20 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 329.03. The firm has a market cap of £467.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Get Volex alerts:

In related news, insider Jon Boaden acquired 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.52 ($6,490.40).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.