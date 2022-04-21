Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Cut to GBX 440

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 440 ($5.72) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Volex stock opened at GBX 294.50 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 222.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £467.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.03.

In other news, insider Jon Boaden bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.52 ($6,490.40).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

