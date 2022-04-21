Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 222 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) received a SEK 222 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 215 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 220.29.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

