Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get Vontier alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

VNT stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 224,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Vontier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 675,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 64,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vontier by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vontier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vontier (VNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.