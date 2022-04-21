W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Lowered to $44.67 at Morgan Stanley

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $44.67 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after buying an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

