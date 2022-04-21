W.W. Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.17 per share for the quarter. W.W. Grainger has set its FY22 guidance at $23.50-25.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $511.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.