Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $32.85. 4,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,782,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

