Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.46. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 52 week low of $252.50 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Watsco by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

