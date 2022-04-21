WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.78. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

