Weatherford International (WFRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

