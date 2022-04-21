WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

