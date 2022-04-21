Wedbush Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on FB. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

NASDAQ FB opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.92. The stock has a market cap of $545.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

