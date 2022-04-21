Wedbush Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $120.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.96.

CVNA opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

