Wedbush Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

INTC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 27,300,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,112,305. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $63.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

