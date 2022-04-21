Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $287.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $218.21 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

