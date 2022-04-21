Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

4/20/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/15/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,280 ($29.66) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($31.88) to GBX 2,280 ($29.66). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/23/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,429 ($18.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,724.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.03.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

