Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASOS (ASC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):
- 4/20/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,440 ($31.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/19/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/15/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/14/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/13/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/13/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/12/2022 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 4,050 ($52.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/11/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,280 ($29.66) price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/24/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($31.88) to GBX 2,280 ($29.66). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/23/2022 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on the stock.
Shares of ASC traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,429 ($18.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,724.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,172.03.
In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).
