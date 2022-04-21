Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DHT (DHT)

DHT (NYSE: DHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

4/4/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

3/31/2022 – DHT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

3/15/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of -0.38. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get DHT Holdings Inc alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHT by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.