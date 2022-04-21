Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DHT (DHT)

DHT (NYSE: DHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/18/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/4/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/31/2022 – DHT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NYSE:DHT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of -0.38. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DHT by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
