Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP):

4/20/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/3/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:NEP traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,295. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $612,202,000 after buying an additional 7,040,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

