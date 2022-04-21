Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS):

4/19/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – TESSCO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

4/3/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TESSCO Technologies Incorporated alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.