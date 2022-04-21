Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS):
- 4/19/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – TESSCO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “
- 4/3/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TESS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.