Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vinci (DG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

4/19/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($133.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2022 – Vinci was given a new €124.00 ($133.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2022 – Vinci was given a new €112.00 ($120.43) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/29/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2022 – Vinci was given a new €115.00 ($123.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/16/2022 – Vinci was given a new €113.00 ($121.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Vinci stock traded up €2.59 ($2.78) during trading on Thursday, hitting €91.83 ($98.74). 1,558,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci Sa has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.52.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Sa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Sa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.