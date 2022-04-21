Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE):

4/13/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

4/12/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

4/8/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels is now covered by analysts at Jonestrading. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Clean Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

