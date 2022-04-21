Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redwood Trust (RWT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Redwood Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

4/14/2022 – Redwood Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

4/14/2022 – Redwood Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/5/2022 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Redwood Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Redwood Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RWT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 24,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,910. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

