Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sharps Compliance (SMED)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) recently:

4/20/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

4/13/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

4/5/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/31/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

3/31/2022 – Sharps Compliance is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

3/16/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Sharps Compliance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Sharps Compliance was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SMED stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,252. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Get Sharps Compliance Corp alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $2,078,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.