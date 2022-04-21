Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paysafe (PSFE)

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. "

4/14/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/25/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/18/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

NYSE:PSFE remained flat at $$3.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,718. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

