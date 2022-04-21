Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/13/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

4/6/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/10/2022 – Taylor Morrison Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Taylor Morrison Home Co alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.