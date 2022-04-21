Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $67.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 429,543 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,848 shares during the period.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
