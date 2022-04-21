Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $122.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $111.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

