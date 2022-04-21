Wells Fargo & Company Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

