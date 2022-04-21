Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $350.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $362.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

NYSE LAD opened at $307.27 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.22.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.38. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

