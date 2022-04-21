Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $50.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Western Financial Corporation grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

