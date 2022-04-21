Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $135.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

