Wells Fargo & Company Raises Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Shares of DK stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 425,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Delek US by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Delek US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Delek US by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

