West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 80.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

