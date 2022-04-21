West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s previous close.
WFG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.60.
Shares of WFG stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$110.40. The company had a trading volume of 420,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$112.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$82.09 and a 52-week high of C$130.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
See Also
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.