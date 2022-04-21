West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$126.00 at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.60.
Shares of TSE:WFG traded down C$0.54 on Thursday, reaching C$110.40. 420,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$113.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.66. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$82.09 and a twelve month high of C$130.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
