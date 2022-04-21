West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$12.63 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.

TSE WFG opened at C$110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$82.09 and a twelve month high of C$130.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.12.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

