West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$12.63 per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter.
TSE WFG opened at C$110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$82.09 and a twelve month high of C$130.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.66.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
