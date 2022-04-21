West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.
WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
