West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.200-$9.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.20-9.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $371.75 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.