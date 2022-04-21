Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $60.64. 4,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,747. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

