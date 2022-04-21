Western Digital (WDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Western Digital has set its Q3 guidance at $1.50-1.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WDC stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

