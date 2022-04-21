Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

WEF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.04. 320,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,225. The stock has a market cap of C$663.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$327.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

