Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
WEF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.04. 320,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,225. The stock has a market cap of C$663.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05.
About Western Forest Products (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
