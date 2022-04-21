Western Union (WU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.900-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WU opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

