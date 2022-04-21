WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $174.03 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,403.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.31.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

