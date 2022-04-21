Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.83.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$64.62 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,245,767.56. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

